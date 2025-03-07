Tony! Toni! Toné! Star D'Wayne Wiggins Dead at 64 After Cancer Battle

Tony! Toni! Toné! founding member and guitarist D'Wayne Wiggins has died, per a statement from the longtime R&B band.

The family released a somber statement on Instagram Thursday ... "With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones. Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.

The statement continues ... "D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.

The family wrote, "For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support."

Wiggins and the band -- including Timothy Christian Riley and Raphael Saadiq -- were scheduled to perform at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts in Tracy, California on March 22 ... but the group released a statement a couple days ago revealing Wiggins had been sidelined with medical complications -- we know now to be his cancer.

Tony! Toni! Toné! got their start on the Oakland scene in the mid-1980s and went on to release several platinum albums that included iconic R&B hits such as "Feels Good," "It Never Rains (In Southern California)," "Anniversary," and "Let's Get Down" featuring DJ Quik.

Wiggins was 64.