Jerry 'The Iceman' Butler Dead at 85

Jerry "The Iceman" Butler, a legendary R&B singer and long-time Illinois politician, has died.

Marty, Jerry's assistant and "niece at heart," tells TMZ ... he passed away from natural causes on Thursday night at his home in Chicago. Marty notes Jerry was suffering from Parkinson's Disease.

She goes on to say, "An amazing man has relocated to heaven. Our loss here on earth."

Butler was the lead singer of the R&B group The Impressions -- which included Curtis Mayfield. As a member of the group, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Jerry went on to have an incredibly successful solo career, with hits like "Only The Strong Survive" and "Never Give You Up."

Jerry had a notable career in politics, serving as commissioner for Cook County, Illinois from 1985 to 2018. As a member of the county board, he chaired the Health and Hospitals Committee and was the Vice Chair of the Construction Committee.

He was 85.