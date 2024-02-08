Henry Fambrough, Last Surviving Member of The Spinners, Dead at 85

Henry Fambrough, the last original surviving member of the Michigan-based R&B group The Spinners, is dead of natural causes.

The acclaimed vocalist passed away Wednesday at his northern Virginia home after spending a month in hospice care ... according to the group's spokesperson, Tanisha Jackson, who spoke to the Detroit Free-Press.

Fambrough's last public appearance was in November 2023 at The Spinners' Rock N Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The honor came just a few months after Fambrough retired from the band after 7 decades of singing the baritone parts on hits like "The Rubberband Man," "Games People Play" and "Working My Way Back to You."

Jackson says, Henry "got to experience those accolades. He was able to bask in the accomplishment, and that was something he was really happy about."

Henry co-founded the vocal group in 1954 along with Pervis Jackson, Billy Henderson, Bobby Smith, and C.P. Spencer.

They enjoyed tremendous success through the 60s and 70s ... recording scores of top 40 hits, including their 1974 #1 smash with Dionne Warwick, "Then Came You."

Their first big Motown hit came in 1970 when "It's A Shame" peaked at No. 14 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

The same year, Philippé Wynne joined the band, and they went on to sign with Atlantic Records. Over the years, the Spinners saw several new members come and go.

The band earned 6 Grammy noms and 18 platinum and gold albums during their career span.

Fambrough was the last original member who remained in the group up until his retirement last year.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Henry is survived by his wife, Norma. He was 85.