Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Biggest Names in Music Hit 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Celeb-Fueled Induction Ceremony Sheryl Crowe, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Etc.

11/4/2023 8:44 AM PT
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023
Launch Gallery
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Launch Gallery
Getty

Some of the biggest names in music were honored at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday night -- as a slew of artists put on memorable performances.

The 38th Annual star-studded event was held at the Barclays Center in NYC and, for the first time, was streamed live on Disney+ to highlight all of this year's winners.

To say the least, the list of inductees was impressive: Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, Sheryl Crow, George Michael (posthumously), Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush and The Spinners. Among the evening's entertainers were Rock icons Elton John and Jimmy Page.

Sheryl Crow
Getty

Actress Laura Dern kicked off the ceremony, giving the first award to Crow while labeling her a “badass goddess.”

Olivia Rodrigo
Getty

Crow then performed three of her hits, “If It Makes You Happy,” "Strong Enough" and "Everyday." Olivia Rodrigo, Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton each jumped in separately to assist on the songs.

Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton
Getty

Chaka Khan also put on a mesmerizing show after accepting the "Musical Excellence Award" from R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan.

Chaka Khan and Common
Getty

Chaka played 3 of her famous tunes, “I Feel You,” “Ain’t Nobody” and “I’m Every Woman." H.E.R., Sia and Common joined in to add their soulful voices.

Perhaps the most unforgettable moment was when Willie Nelson was inducted and performed with several other icons -- Crowe, Dave Matthews and Chris Stapleton. Nelson and Co. featured a few of his most recognizable songs, “Whiskey River," “Crazy” and “On the Road Again.”

Andrew Ridgeley
Getty

As for George Michael, he, too, was honored in a big way. The late Wham! frontman was dubbed “one of the greatest singers of our time” by his former band member, Andrew Ridgeley.

Miguel, Adam Levine and Carrie Underwood brought down the house with their renditions of Michael's “Careless Whisper,” “Faith” and “One More Try.”

Rock on, people!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later