Kate Bush Skipping Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Kate Bush is being ushered into rock and roll history alongside some great artists who'll share the honor ... but they won't share the stage with her, 'cause she's bowing out.

The British singer-songwriter -- who was huge in the '80s, and who recently gained popularity again through "Stranger Things" -- is one of many who are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday night in Brooklyn ... but she seems to be the only one who won't be there in person.

Kate posted a lengthy statement addressing her being included in this year's class, saying she's completely grateful and humbled ... noting her hit song, "Running Up That Hill," put her back in the spotlight again thanks to Netflix.

She writes, "Last year was such a surprisingly successful time for my track ['RUTH'] and I’m sure that a lot of you who’ve voted me in to the RRHOF also drove that track up the charts. Thank you!" Then, she hits everyone with somewhat unsurprising news.

KB adds, "I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend the ceremony tonight, but for me the real honour is knowing that you felt I deserved it." Kate doesn't address why she's bailing -- but she does extend a lot of compliments to the other artists who'll be enshrined ... specifically pointing out Bernie Taupin, Elton John's writing partner, as one who's quite deserving.

The other inductees, aside from the above-mentioned ones, include ... Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners. As far as we can tell, they're all expected to show face ... but unfortunately, Kate's seat will be empty.

Of course, Kate does have a bit of a rep for being elusive/reclusive -- so the fact she's opting out here might not be a total shocker for longtime fans of hers. It's funny ... not even a fan fave like 'ST' could bring her out of her shell. Just goes to show -- Kate stays true!