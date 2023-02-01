Missy Elliott, Tribe Called Quest Get 2023 Rock Hall of Fame Nominations

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unsealed its nominations for its 2023 class on Wednesday, and hip hop legends Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are on the ballot with rock and R&B royalty!!!

Missy has been teasing a musical comeback for months now, which could certainly be spurred on by the nomination ... which comes in her first year of eligibility, no less.

The veteran songwriter/producer shared her excitement with fans on IG and urged them to vote.

A Tribe Called Quest -- Q-Tip, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and the late Phife Dawg -- are hoping the 2nd time's a charm ... the Queens icons were nominated in 2022, but didn't get the votes.

Should they make the cut, Missy and ATCQ will mark the 11th and 12th hip hop acts to infiltrate the Rock Hall ... with Eminem being the most recent just last year.