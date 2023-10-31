Missy Elliott Praises Jennifer Hudson's Missy Halloween Costume
Missy Elliott J-Hud's H'ween Take On Me Is a Supa Dupa Fly Costume!!!
10/31/2023 10:09 AM PT
Jennifer Hudson used her musical chops to completely transform into Missy Elliott for Halloween, and it was an excellent choice ... according to the costume's inspiration!!!
On Tuesday, Missy gave J-Hud the fire emoji stamp of approval for honoring her most iconic look during the Halloween edition of her talk show.
.@IAMJHUD ladies and gentle! You did that🔥— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 31, 2023 @MissyElliott
The costume pays homage to Missy's award-winning "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" music video ... the 1997 visual directed by Hype Williams that went on to become a game-changer in hip hop.
J-Hud went on to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary and additionally praised Missy for being the first female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ... an honor that's officially happening this week!!!
Many people dressed up like their fav musician this year ... but not many can say they got the kinda validation J-Hud did.