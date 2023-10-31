Missy Elliott Praises Jennifer Hudson's Missy Halloween Costume

Jennifer Hudson used her musical chops to completely transform into Missy Elliott for Halloween, and it was an excellent choice ... according to the costume's inspiration!!!

On Tuesday, Missy gave J-Hud the fire emoji stamp of approval for honoring her most iconic look during the Halloween edition of her talk show.

The costume pays homage to Missy's award-winning "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" music video ... the 1997 visual directed by Hype Williams that went on to become a game-changer in hip hop.

J-Hud went on to celebrate the culture's 50th anniversary and additionally praised Missy for being the first female rapper inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ... an honor that's officially happening this week!!!