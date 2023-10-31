Kardashians Rock Iconic Halloween Costumes, Kim & North Pair Up For 'Clueless' Look

The Kardashians always bring it when it comes to Halloween costumes, and this year's no different ... with several members of the brood goin' all out.

Kim and daughter, North teamed up this spooky season -- dressing as on-screen BFFs Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport from the 1995 flick, "Clueless."

The 2 got the look down to a T ... even posing for the camera inside a white Jeep Wrangler, just like the ones Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash cruised around in during the film.

Kim and North weren't the only members of the Kardashian clan to dress up -- Kourtney and Travis brought it this year, with the drummer lookin' identical to Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice from the 1988 movie, and his boo dressing as Lydia, played by Winona Ryder.

The couple specifically chose to dress up as the characters from the infamous wedding scene, an obvious nod to them tying the knot last year.

Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner joined forces for a bit of Halloween fun, too -- dressing up as Sugar and Spice from 1995's "Batman Forever."

