Michael Douglas' Dad Kirk Took Care of Catherine Zeta-Jones In His Will

Michael Douglas' dad, Kirk Douglas, made sure the actor's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, was taken care of in his will before he died ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained the trust documents executed by Kirk, who died in 2020 at 103, and his widow, Anne Douglas, who died in 2021 at 102 ... and they lay out which family members inherited the various parts of their massive estate.

Kirk had four kids: Michael, Eric, Joel, and Peter Douglas ... and his grandkids are also beneficiaries of the estate.

Per the will, Michael received a wooden rectangular piece, five outdoor structures that include a tall lady in bronze, a small sculpture of a nude girl with braids (Yugoslavian), and a sculpture of two children -- along with 19 lithographs by famed artist Marc Chagall called "The Bible Series."

His other son, Joel, received the Oscar that Kirk was awarded in 1996, a 3-D set of miniatures of Kirk and Anne, and several paintings. Kirk's son Peter got a bunch of other paintings.

Michael, Peter, and Joel all got the chance to take $100K worth of memorabilia … while the house staff was able to raid Anne's closets and drawers to take things.

The docs also note that Michael's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, would receive "The Friendship Bench" made by John Kennedy.

Kirk's grandson, Cameron Douglas, received Kirk's Medal of Freedom, awarded to Kirk in 1981 by President Carter. Another grandson received his 1983 Jefferson Award, and other grandkids received other awards. His granddaughter received a bunch of jewelry.