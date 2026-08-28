DoorDash Driver Delivers Food Naked, Gets Banned from Platform

A family in Texas got a troubling DoorDash delivery ... when their driver dropped off their order and was completely naked!!!

Kiante Matlock told Fox 26 he and his daughter were waiting for their food when she saw the alert on his phone that their order had arrived.

But when Kiante checked his Ring camera, he saw the driver was buck-naked at their door.

He says he trashed the food and let DoorDash know what happened. Not only did the food-delivery app give him a refund ... but they also banned the driver from the platform.

A DoorDash spokesperson said in a statement that the incident was "abhorrent," adding ... "This man's behavior was vulgar and completely unacceptable, and as soon as we were made aware, our team permanently removed their access to our platform."