DoorDash Driver Arrested For Pepper Spraying Customer's Food!!!

A DoorDash driver was arrested after investigators say she deliberately pepper-sprayed a customer's fast food order ... an incident caught on video that left a couple choking, vomiting, and terrified over what they had eaten.

Kourtney Stevenson was cuffed Friday and booked on charges including consumer product tampering and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. According to the cops, Stevenson was working a late-night DoorDash shift in Indiana when she allegedly contaminated an Arby's order moments before dropping it off.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

One of the victims says his wife took a few bites before suddenly gasping for air and vomiting, prompting him to check the bag where he spotted a strange residue.

The couple reviewed their doorbell footage ... where the video shows the driver setting down the bag, snapping the required delivery photo ... and then spraying the food bag before walking away.

Stevenson was quickly located and arrested. Cops say she later claimed she was actually spraying a spider, but investigators didn't buy it, noting spiders don’t wander around in 35-degree weather.