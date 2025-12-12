Plane Passenger Arrested for Trying to Open Door on Boston-Hong Kong Flight

An unruly passenger was reportedly arrested in Hong Kong after allegedly trying to open an airplane door mid-flight on a Cathay Pacific plane from Boston.

The frightening incident went down on Wednesday ... fortunately, no passengers or crew members were injured, and the plane landed safely Thursday morning.

The airline tells TMZ ... "Our cabin crew immediately attended to the situation, inspected the door to ensure it was securely closed, and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and the police."