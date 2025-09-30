Rowdy Ryanair Passengers Yanked Off Plane, Mocks His Own Arrest, on Video

Play video content Storyful

Another day, another eye-popping plane incident ... Check this one out -- an allegedly inebriated British man is physically pulled off a Ryanair plane by French police after he reportedly tried opening the emergency door mid-flight.

You can see the man is in shock that police want to take him off the plane and he refuses to move, all while cursing at the cops. The police don't put up with it for long ... they grab the man with so much force he's flung onto the passenger recording the incident across the aisle from him.

The man eventually accepts his fate ... but a younger guy identifying himself as his son continues to verbally berate authorities as well -- and gets his own escort out.

BTW -- the plane was traveling from London to Spain, but the pilot and crew was so concerned about his behavior ... they made an emergency landing at the Toulouse Airport in France to have him kicked off the aircraft, Ryanair confirms to TMZ. Yikes.

Ryanair adds ... "Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour, ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a respectful and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption."

Video taken from someone else on the same flight shows several men being taken off the plane ... with the original Brit being pulled along by his ear.

At least 5 people were detained in regard to the incident, the The Sun reports. A police source told the outlet the man was so drunk, it took several hours until he could speak with authorities.