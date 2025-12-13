Rapper Baby Smoove Arrested in Miami on Drug and Weapon Charges

Detroit rapper Baby Smoove was arrested earlier this week on a number of drug charges -- but he swiftly posted bail.

Here's the deal ... Smoove -- real name Jaelin Deanta Parker -- was pulled over in Miami late Wednesday night while driving a heavily tinted yellow Lamborghini, police say in online records. When the officer from the Miami Police Department approached the posh car, they "observed a cloud of smoke ... and a strong odor of marijuana." The officer also noted a black handgun under the driver's seat, and at that point, all occupants were asked to exit the vehicle for the officer's safety.

Police say the musician and 2 passengers were swiftly arrested because they were not legally prohibited to posess any firearms, and the gun was readily available for each one to grab.

The vehicle was then searched, which is when police say they found the black Taurus PT809 gun with 16 live 9mm rounds in the magazine as well as one live round in the chamber ... plus a yellow pill bottle in a hidden compartment containing suspected oxycodone, xanax and tizanidine hydrochloride -- a prescription muscle relaxant. Police also say they discovered a yellow backpack with $30,000 cash, 81.9 grams of suspected marijuana, 12 canisters of suspected THC wax and a bottle of promethazine -- a prescription antihistamine. Smoove told authorities he didn't know who the gun belonged to but confirmed the yellow bag was his, they claim.

Smoove was charged with 7 felony counts in total -- 4 for being in possession of a controlled substance with an intent to sell or deliver while armed, 1 for being in possession of marijuana with an intent to sell or deliver while armed, 1 for intending to manufacture or sell prescription drugs and 1 for carrying a concealed firearm.

The "Losing My Mind" hitmaker was released from custody Friday after fulfilling a $1,000 surety bond.