Chicago-Based Rapper MAF Teeski Arrested on Battery Charge

Popular Chicago rapper MAF Teeski was arrested Monday in Indiana and charged with domestic battery by bodily waste committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, plus interference with reporting a crime.

TMZ has learned he was cuffed by Fishers Police Department after officers responded to an unfinished 911 call about a physical altercation between Teeski and his girlfriend. Cops say they found the woman and her 13-year-old child outside when they arrived to the scene, and Teeski was described as "barricaded inside the residence."

After about a half hour on the scene, police say the 'One I want' rapper exited the home with his hands raised and was placed in handcuffs. He told police his girlfriend slapped him, and he only reacted after they got into a "scuffle."

The juvenile gave his version of events to cops ... saying he was playing video games when he heard his mom screaming for someone to call 911. He then remembered opening his mom's bedroom door to allegedly find Teeski on top of his mother, pinning her on the ground by the bedroom closet. The minor son also told police he saw Teeski striking his mom "with a closed fist multiple times," police report.

His mom was able to scramble away after being hit, which is when they both ran outside. The victim told police she grabbed Teeski's hair, allowing her to run out of the room.

Authorities say the woman "appeared to have multiple lacerations to her face, specifically on her right cheek bone/nose, with deep bruising/open wounds, and a disheveled appearance" and believed she "was experiencing an intense amount of pain due to these observations."

Furthermore, police say they reviewed Ring doorbell footage that shows Teeski striking the woman and snatching her phone and tossing it as she attempted to speak to dispatch personnel.

Teeski was consequently booked into the Hamilton County Jail that evening but was released the following day after his first appearance in court, having satisfied a $10,000 cash or surety bond. There is also a no-contact order in place.

He is next due in court in January.

Teeski -- real name Terrance Banks -- gained popularity in 2018 with "Dirty Cup" and proved he wasn't a one-hit wonder with his 2019 album, "House Arrest, the Mixtape."