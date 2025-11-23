Suspected Burglars Busted After Getting Caught on Video Having Sex

Arrested For Burglary After Doing The Nasty On Security Video!!!

A couple of suspected horny burglars couldn't wait to get it on in the bedroom so they decided to bang during a break-in and ended up in the pokey, according to police.

The X-rated incident unfolded in the wee hours of October 25 at Mon Cheri Restaurant in Scottsdale -- but it's only now making the rounds in the national media. Here's the deal ... Brian Morrow and Corrisa Sucanick allegedly forced their way inside the joint to steal money from the cash register.

But soon their alleged criminal activity took a detour into the world of amateur porn. Cops say the pair was caught on surveillance video in the patio area doing the nasty! Then the duo allegedly trashed the place, scattering flowers everywhere and turning the bar upside down before hightailing it out of there.

Employees discovered the restaurant had been burglarized after they came to work that day, telling local media the suspects stole $450 from the till.

The staff also made a key discovery on security footage -- which showed the couple's sex act with their faces in full view of the camera.

Scottsdale PD detectives were able to ID Morrow and Sucanick by viewing the footage and gathering tips from the community. On November 4, police arrested the two for burglary and booked them into the Maricopa County jail.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.