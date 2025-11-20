'Teacher of the Year' Arrested After Video Appears to Show Her Beating Child

Play video content

A woman -- crowned one of Alabama's teachers of the year -- is in hot water with the law after allegedly whipping the s**t out of her child with a belt on video.

Nicole Staples -- who teaches second grade at Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile -- was charged Wednesday with willful abuse of a child under 18, according to the county Sheriff's Office.

The video is startling ... Staples appears to hit her adolescent son on the backside upwards of 20 times after hurling a flurry of curses at him for not cleaning up after himself. She appears to grab him by the hair before seeming to smack him again.

Even more surprising ... Staples was reportedly named co-teacher of the year in May this year, according to AL.com.

Cottage Hill Christian Academy Head of School Chris Brazell told the outlet ... "Cottage Hill Christian Academy prioritizes the well-being of children above all else. We will always act promptly, transparently, and responsibly when matters arise that may impact the safety or integrity of our school community."

The school in Mobile reportedly fired Staples following the arrest.

The sheriff's office tells TMZ they are aware of the video. The sheriff's office says Staples' children have been placed in safety care while the case is being investigated, which was agreed upon by Staples and her husband.

We're told sheriff's investigators are interviewing the children, as well as other teachers and neighbors.