Viral 'Teacher Bae' Star Says She's Being Body Shamed by Critics

Ms. Williams, a viral influencer and educator know as "Teacher Bae," is defending her work aesthetic ... after critics online accused her of dressing inappropriately for school.

We caught up with Williams on "TMZ Live" Wednesday amid the controversy, where she made it clear the hate is unwarranted ... as she hasn't broken her school's dress code.

Per Williams, she strictly follows her school's clothing rules, accusing her critics of judging her based on her body shape.

She adds ... "They're complaining about my shape. That's all I see, is shape shaming. That's it. I don't see anything else."

The teacher believes trolls wouldn't be in an uproar if a less curvy teacher wore her form-fitting business attire to school.

Williams feels confidently that the criticism is rooted in jealously, too ... and notes she isn't the only teacher to be posting her outfits of the day on social media.

Though Williams is facing the heat online, she is grateful for the support she's received from her students and fellow teachers at school.

She continues ... "Everybody loves me. They think I dress nice. I don't have nothing to say about my students or my staff."