Teacher Arrested After Fart Spray Sends Students to Doc, Causes $55K in Damages

Going to school may stink for some ... but a South Carolina teaching assistant took it to a whole new smelly level when he used fart spray in his classroom -- causing over $50,000 worth of damage!

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 32-year-old Alexander Paul Robertson Lewis, a teaching assistant at West Florence High School, for spraying what they say is "an internet acquired spray designed to imitate fecal odor at the school."

He's accused of spraying the product on multiple occasions between August 25 and September 19, creating a stinky situation that disrupted class and sent some students to the doc!

Furthermore, Lewis' stink spray is suspected of causing $55,000 of damage to the school's air conditioning system.

It's not clear how cops nailed the stinker, but he's been charged with disturbing schools as a non-student and malicious injury to property of $10,000 or more.

Lewis was booked into the Florence County Detention Center last Friday but bonded out the next day after coughing up just over $9,000, online records show.