Jimmy Kimmel Accuses Donald Trump of Farting During Campaign Stop

Jimmy Kimmel enjoys needling Donald Trump over his defects ... especially those of an alleged smelly nature that may have come out his rear end.

The host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" devoted a portion of his show's monologue Thursday night to the Republican presidential nominee's alleged gas emissions while speaking onstage to a crowd during a campaign speech in Detroit, Michigan.

Kimmel first attacked Trump's theory that schools are changing boys into girls with sex change operations ... pointing out it's an utter lie, and there are more important issues for Americans to worry about.

Play video content

Jimmy then turned to Trump's purported flatulence troubles, accusing the 45th president of passing gas during his Detroit speech. Check out the video and decide for yourself if Trump cut the cheese.

It wouldn't be the first time Trump purportedly broke wind in public. You may recall, Trump was rumored to have let it rip in a New York courtroom this past April when he was prosecuted for cooking the books in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Back then, Jimmy mocked Trump for allegedly stinking up the joint.