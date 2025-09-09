Phillies Aaron Nola Postgame Press Conference Interrupted By Fart

Aaron Nola never faced adversity pitching against the NY Mets Monday night in Philadelphia ... that was until he entered his own locker room after the game, where a teammate ripped ass in the middle of his postgame presser, and it was hilarious!

Nola was speaking with the media after The Fightin' Phils defeated their NL East rivals 1-0 -- where he struck out seven, only allowing three hits -- when the fart heard around the locker room was captured on camera.

Nothing like a fart breaking up your postgame interview. pic.twitter.com/gVdWUhwThW — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) September 9, 2025 @baseballisdead_

It was loud and caught everyone off guard ... both players and the media. Cue the laughter.

Ever the professional, Nola continued answering questions.

It's unclear who dealt it ... but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating who might be behind it.

It's not the only fart we've heard on camera this MLB season ... San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb could barely keep it together after someone passed gas in their locker room in April.

"Farts are always funny, not going to lie."



Someone farted in the background of Logan Webb's postgame presser, and he couldn't hold it together 💨 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bKpABOpOJi — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 19, 2025 @NBCSGiants

