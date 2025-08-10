Banana Ball Star Attempts To Recruit Bryce Harper To Party Animals

Play video content TMZ.com

Bryce Harper in Banana Ball??? If Party Animals star Tanner Thomas had things his way, that'd be a reality sometime in the near future!

TMZ Sports caught up with the former Virginia Tech outfielder while he was working a ceremonial shift at a Raising Cane's ... and he made it clear, out of all the Big Leaguers he could choose from, he'd want Harper on his squad the most.

"Just a Party Animal," Thomas said of the Phillies first baseman. "He just seems like he's got the mullet, the facial hair, hits bombs. That's definitely a Party Animal."

While it might seem farfetched, it actually isn't impossible. After all, former MLB superstars like Johnny Damon and Curtis Granderson have previously laced up the cleats for Banana Ball games.

Plus, the sport is gaining so much popularity, it's hard to imagine Harper hasn't at least given some thought to taking a few hacks with the Globetrotter-like baseballers.

Unfortunately for Thomas, he will probably have to wait a bit for it to go down ... considering the Animals' season does coincide with Harper's MLB one.

As for what the folks over in Harper's league could learn from Thomas', he said it's simple ... "these players need to interact with the fans more."

"That's your biggest supporters," he told us. "That's why people go to these games. That's why there's these huge stadiums, so people can come to these games. Don't make it so hard about your signature."

"Go sign. Go interact. Go take pictures. I think that's the number one answer to one, get more people to come to their game, and two, just to build a bigger brand."

The Banana Ballers have obviously found a winning formula ... as their remaining games in 2025 are all sold out according to their website.

"People are lining up hours and hours before the game," Thomas said. "If we have a game at seven, people are showing up around noon."

"It really is awesome to see. And I mean, people just love us having fun, because when we bring the energy, they bring the energy."