Pro Wrestler Matt Cardona Talks About Stealing Shotzi Blackheart's Tank

'Had to Take Matters Into My Own Hands!'

Pro wrestling’s self-proclaimed "Indy God" Matt Cardona is picking a new kind of fight – one with Grand Tank Auto ... and paperwork!

The Deathmatch King joined the premiere episode of TMZ’s "Inside The Ring" to discuss his growing empire in life after WWE -- including a growing toy line that now features MLB stars ... and told us his longstanding feud ends this month in a one-on-one match with the new self-proclaimed "Indy God," Shotzi Blackheart, at GCW’s Homecoming episode August 23rd in Dallas.

At the center of this feud -- the copyright ownership of the title "Indy God." Cardona told us he outright owns the copyright of the moniker, and he wishes to protect that for any incoming wrestlers entering the Indie scene.

This has led to some controversial incidents over the past few months, with Cardona issuing cease-and-desist letters to Shotzi in person.

Cardona pulled off one of the most insane moves outside the ring -- straight up stealing Shotzi’s entrance tank after attacking her with a steel chair.

This feud has gone from inside the ring to the streets ... and at this point, might end up in a courtroom.