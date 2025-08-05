Dave Bautista Kisses Mystery Woman During L.A. Dinner Date

Seems Dave Bautista's found love again ... as the former WWE Superstar was spotted planting a kiss on a brunette during a dinner date this week.

Dave hit up the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood with the gal ... and while her identity is not yet known -- it's clear Bautista's got some romantic feelings for her.

He was seen not only locking lips with her, but also placing his hand on her lower back as they strolled into the eatery.

Further evidence they're a new couple? The two were dressed to impress -- he rocked a nice sweater while she donned heels for the occasion.

Play video content MAY 2016 TMZSports.com

Dave, of course, is no stranger to intimate 'ships -- he's been married three times ... including most recently to Sarah Jade, a professional pole dancer. The two, though, split in 2019.