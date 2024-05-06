Dave Bautista's Eddie Guerrero Tribute Chevy Impala For Sale

Dave Bautista is selling an iconic car ... giving up his vintage Chevy Impala, complete with a gorgeous mural dedicated to a WWE legend -- and, it's gonna fetch the star serious cash.

The actor and former wrestler is selling his 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Custom Lowrider through Past & Present Motor Cars -- a popular car reseller for vintage vehicles based in Florida -- for $85K.

The car's got a 350 V8 engine, automatic transmission, a custom hydraulics setup ... and, a beautiful paint job complete with a custom mural of late-wrestling champ Eddie Guerrero.

Jack Lazinsk, co-owner of Past & Present Motor Cars tells TMZ … he acquired the Impala from a friend after it came into the friend's hydraulics shops. Dave apparently wanted to sell the car, and his people coordinated with Past & Present. The car's on consignment.

If you don't know ... Bautista and Guerrero were tight back in their WWE days -- with Eddie even driving DB into a bout in a lowrider similar to the one Dave's selling.

Eddie passed away back in 2005 after a heart attack caused by cardiovascular disease ... he was just 38 years old.

Bautista's shared numerous pics of the car on his Instagram through the years ... cruising around neighborhoods in the beautiful, bright blue whip -- and even showing off the hydraulics system to actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani.