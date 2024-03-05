Dave Bautista Praises Ben & Jen for Picking Up Their Trash at 'Dune 2'

Play video content TMZ.com

Dave Bautista is giving kudos to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for being respectful movie-goers -- but on the topic of his own flick crushing it ... DB ain't handing himself flowers.

We got the actor Tuesday at LAX where our photog brought out the fact that Bennifer got caught picking up their own trash and tidying up at the theaters this week while watching 'Dune 2' ... which just so happens to star in.

Dune 2 was AMAZING. Post credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us lol pic.twitter.com/H72fJPquTn — partyONE (@GehrigRyan) March 5, 2024 @GehrigRyan

Check it out ... Dave tells us that what Ben and Jen did -- namely, cleaning up their own crap -- is SOP as far as he's concerned ... and even says he does it himself all the time.

AKA ... anyone who's not already being anti-slob is screwing the pooch in Dave's eyes.

Now, in terms of how successful 'Dune 2' has been at the box office -- and it certainly has been, numbers don't lie -- it's actually an accomplishment Dave wants no credit for whatsoever.

He tells us he only plays a small part in the larger picture, and the film doing well isn't on him ... which is quite the humble take. He might have a supporting role -- but he's definitely part of the A-list star power attached to this ... as is Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, etc.

In fact ... Dave tells us he's completely detached from the performance side of the film.