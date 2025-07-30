Angel Reese Seemingly Claps Back At John Kruk After Diss During Phillies Game

Angel Reese might've just added John Kruk to her Hater List -- she apparently clapped back at the former MLB catcher for shading the hell outta her during Tuesday night's Phillies game.

Kruk's comment came during the Phils' win over the Chicago White Sox ... when his co-announcer, Tom McCarthy, gave a birthday tribute to one of his buddies' wives -- pointing out the guy "played at Rider and Monmouth. It's all because I missed a lot of shots and he cleaned them up."

John Kruk throws a little shade at Angel Reese during the Phillies-White Sox broadcast.



"We'll be getting some tweets about that, I'm sure..." pic.twitter.com/YpGnCFzvGo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 30, 2025 @awfulannouncing

Kruk then hit back with a bit of a zinger ... replying, "I don't want to say anything, but there's someone here in Chicago that does that a lot."

It doesn't take a genius to figure out who Kruk was talking about -- after all, Reese trademarked the troll-esque "Mebounds" phrase after enough folks online claimed all her boards come from her own misses.

Kruk did kinda go out of his way to target Reese ... considering McCarthy wasn't referencing crashing boards over own misses -- more so taking shots at his own skills back in the day.

Regardless, the two had a laugh -- but Reese wasn't giggling one bit ... as she hit social media that same night to take a swipe at anyone who has a problem with her.

"clout is one helluva DRUG," Reese said on X. "like it really gets to a point."

For good measure, she also went to TikTok to respond to any hate coming her way ... saying if those peeps behind it are having a rough time, she's happy.