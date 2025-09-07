Dad Speaks Out After Phillies Fan Snatches Son's Home Run Moment

The dad caught in the middle of a Phillies fan meltdown is speaking out ... explaining why he gave up his son’s prized home run ball after being berated by a viral "Karen."

Drew Feltwell told NBC10 Philly he had no choice Friday night, when an older Phillies fan chased him down after he grabbed Harrison Bader's homer. He says he sprinted for the souvenir fair and square, dropping it into the glove of his son Lincoln as an early birthday gift ... only to be confronted seconds later.

"She just yelled in my ear, 'That's my ball!' super loud," Feltwell said. "I jumped out of my skin ... I pretty much just wanted her to go away."

Feltwell says the fan got so aggressive, he had two options ... fight back or set an example. "Either do something I was going to regret or be dad and show him how to handle it. So that’s where I went."

We got the Phillies Karen that took a kid’s baseball in 4K



pic.twitter.com/tLMNGNkk22 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2025 @barstoolsports