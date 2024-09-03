Twins' Trevor Larnach Knocks Out Fan With Line Drive Home Run

Scary scene at the Rays game on Monday ... a fan was drilled so hard in the head by a home run ball -- it knocked him unconscious.

It all happened in the second inning of the Twins' tilt against the Rays at Tropicana Field ... when Trevor Larnach roped a Zack Littell slider into deep right field.

As the ball -- which was traveling at 112.5 MPH -- cleared the wall ... a man tried to snag it with his bare hands, but missed, and was clocked right in the noggin.

Fans in the area quickly signaled for medical help as the guy seemed to be out cold. Thankfully, though, it doesn't appear he sustained serious injuries.

bro got smacked in the face.. larnach homerun tho! pic.twitter.com/2tjiHGYWAR — Dylan 🟣 (@PrimeMargot) September 2, 2024 @PrimeMargot

Larnach actually said in a postgame interview he was able to chat with the fan later in the game ... and sent him some memorabilia too.

"Thankfully, he's OK," Larnach said. "But that was scary, man. That was -- I've never seen that before. So, good thing I got to talk to him."

Trevor Larnach's 3-run homer helped power the #MNTwins past the Rays in the series opener. @Audra_Martin caught up with Larnach after the game 🔊 pic.twitter.com/kJRldTOY7R — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) September 3, 2024 @BallySportsNOR