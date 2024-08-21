MLB Fan Bloodied In Wild Fistfight At San Diego Padres Game

A pair of MLB fans hit the ballpark Tuesday night to catch a baseball game, but at some point, they found themselves in the middle of a boxing match -- and the violent scene was all captured on video.

The impromptu fistfight happened during the Padres vs. Twins tilt at PETCO Park in San Diego ... when a man in a white tank top and a dude in an all-black 'fit decided to throw hands at each other.

Wild fight at Petco Park for Padres vs Twins tonight (original video) pic.twitter.com/2g9sh420fY — Levi Leveille (@Levi_Leveille) August 21, 2024 @Levi_Leveille

Initially, the guy with the upper ground seemed to be fairing well -- as he dodged multiple punches ... all while talking some smack.

But then the dude in the black tee unloaded a flurry of fists that tagged his opponent repeatedly.

Following the series of combos, you can see the man ate the blows so hard, he was left with a bloody mouth.

No word on if the altercation ended in any arrests -- we've reached out to cops for comment, but so far, we've yet to hear back.