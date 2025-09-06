'Karen' Phillies Fan Goes Viral for Stealing HR Ball from Young Boy

A Phillies fan went viral for all the wrong reasons Friday night -- the "Karen" stole a home run ball from a young boy!

A Phillies fan retrieves a home run ball for his son and this woman is furious she did not get the ball pic.twitter.com/kDMMJrw2R5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 6, 2025 @JomboyMedia

Check out the bizarre video to see how the shocking situation unfolds -- you can see a few fans going after Phillies slugger Harrison Bader's home run ball in the stands at the Miami Marlins' LoanDepot Park.

A male ends the hunt victorious and gives the ball to a young boy -- possibly his son -- and hugs him. However, their excitement is quickly bulldozed over after the angry woman stomps over to the pair and begins berating the older male.

We got the Phillies Karen that took a kid’s baseball in 4K



pic.twitter.com/tLMNGNkk22 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 6, 2025 @barstoolsports

One clip of the wild moment allows viewers to hear the woman accusing the man of snatching the ball right out of her hands ... not backing down as she's inches from his face.

The man seems absolutely stunned by the altercation and gives the ball to the woman in an act of defeat before shooing her away.

Sure cause I’m next to the family marlins made it right and came to the kid and his pops not only that other HR balls hit were given to the kid after the fact. pic.twitter.com/2X6wfiGlWa — Vincenzo The Last Tree Bender (@VinceVocabulary) September 6, 2025 @VinceVocabulary

Internet sleuths are currently on the hunt for this unidentified antagonist ... but for now, it seems the young fan was well taken care of by the Marlins -- and just days before his birthday, according to the video above.

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025 @Phillies

And after the incident, the team invited the boy -- reportedly named Lincoln -- down to meet Harrison, who presented him with a signed baseball bat!