'Supermarket Sweep' Host Admits Not Always Returning Cart Amid Viral Debate

Former "Supermarket Sweep" host David Ruprecht is weighing in on the viral shopping cart debate ... which was sparked after one mom declared she always leaves her cart in the middle of the parking lot.

David tells TMZ ... he is well aware of the ongoing debate, noting he finds it hilarious -- albeit a little silly. Still, he finds himself relating with the original poster, Dr. Leslie Dobson, who said she doesn't bring her carts back to the store or the corral over concern for her kids' safety.

Play video content TMZ.com

David admits he's guilty of abandoning a cart in the middle of a parking lot on occasion ... especially if the cart roundup is too far away. Plenty of social media users have expressed similar sentiments... with several people admitting they do the exact same thing.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, countless others have sounded off on the cart quandary, labeling the behavior as entitled and blasting Dr. Dobson as a "Karen."

Nonetheless, David believes there is legit supermarket etiquette people should follow, noting other grievances he thinks people should take under consideration.

No. 1 -- Don’t block the damn aisle! Move off to the side while looking at the shelves so others can pass by.

Play video content TMZ.com

No. 2 -- If you have a full cart and the person behind you has just a few items, let them go first! However, NEVER assume you should go first because you have just a few items. No buts, no cuts, no coconuts.