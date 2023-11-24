Celebrities Shopping for Groceries Ahead of Holidays

The holidays are in full swing -- and just like all of us, Hollywood gets hungry ... and based on these snaps of stars hitting the supermarket, it sure looks like they're ready to grub.

A handful of celebs have been spotted out and about in L.A. over the past few days leading up to Thanksgiving and hitting up grocery stores ... walking out with bags and boxes of food in their hands, just in time for the season's eatings.

Jeremy Allen White, for instance, recently made a run to Gelson's that left him with a bag of items ... and quite a few flowers too. Dude's been romancing a lot of ladies amid his divorce, so who knows who those might've been for. All we know is, they sure look nice.

There was also a Jon Hamm sighting ... where the guy seemed to be stocking up on one certain kind of food -- MEAT. He had a couple boxes from the Cream Co., which specializes in all sorts of animal-based protein.

Some other stars who picked up groceries over the past several days or so ... Shay Mitchell, Chace Crawford and Stella Maxwell, all of whom walked out with a bag or two in hand.