NFL Teams To Wear John Madden Patches On Thanksgiving

John Madden sadly isn't around to enjoy Thanksgiving games anymore ... but the NFL is still making sure his presence is felt on the holiday nonetheless, revealing this week teams will wear patches honoring the football legend throughout the day.

The Detroit Lions showed what their jersey adornments will look like in a post on X on Wednesday morning ... and they're pretty awesome.

The black-and-gold emblems feature a silhouette of Madden from his coaching days ... and they'll be displayed prominently on the front of teams' uniforms.

In addition to the Lions, the Packers, Cowboys, Commanders, 49ers and Seahawks are all expected to rock Madden patches as well.

The holiday, of course, was one of Madden's all-time favorites ... as he loved eating turduckens in the broadcast booth as well as handing out pieces of the chicken/duck/turkey combo to star players on the field.

The NFL began honoring Madden on the holiday last year with several cool tributes on gameday ... and it announced this month it will expand on those with the jersey patches as well as a special Madden-themed coin for the games' opening tosses.