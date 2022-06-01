John Madden Honored With 'Madden 23' Cover ... Five Months After Death

John Madden is receiving yet another huge honor following his death ... EA Sports just revealed the Hall of Famer will grace the covers of the "Madden 23" video game this year.

The game -- the most popular football one ever made -- will feature three different versions ... and officials at EA Sports say all three covers will honor various points of Madden's life.

The "All Madden Edition" artwork was released by the video game giant on Wednesday ... showing a young Madden smiling with a football in his hand.

The covers will mark the first time the former Raiders coach and legendary broadcaster has been the main art on the front of the game since 2000.

In his place the past 22 years, the game's biggest stars -- including Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson and Rob Gronkowski -- have graced the covers of the game.

In addition to announcing the cover art, EA Sports also revealed Wednesday it's dedicating a field at its headquarters in Northern California to the legend who died in December.

Madden is expected to be honored in several other ways in this year's game -- EA Sports officials are slated to announce more features in the coming days and weeks.