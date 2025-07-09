Woman Goes Off on Plane Passengers Calling Her 'Karen,' on Video

An airplane passenger used every bit of her law training to defend herself when several others started chirping at her onboard ... all 'cause she apparently charged toward the exit.

The video's making the rounds on social media ... capturing a woman standing in the plane aisle on the way out -- getting some groans and a few smart remarks from people still sitting in their seats.

The angry passenger tells everyone they're "all whining for no reason" ... adding everyone can get up when they want to -- before a man says she's clearly a "Karen."

The woman disagrees ... arguing everyone else is making a fuss -- therefore, they're the Karens in this situation. She tells them to shut up, which only encourages one man to chant "Karen" at her.

She makes fun of a couple people's accents ... and a kid seems to call her racist -- to which she replies, if anything, she's xenophobic, not racist.

Someone else jokes she's a low-IQ individual ... and, she fires back by saying she's a lawyer -- so, it's clear where she learned how to argue like this.

The woman also tries to bully the person with the camera into putting it away by asking if she gave them permission to film her ... but, the cameraperson ain't turning off their phone. BTW, the use of the word "ain't" really seems to distress this woman, too.

The clip ends when she offers to show her Bar Association card to anyone in the terminal ... and, a different passenger says she's likely to have it taken away when this vid goes viral.

We gotta give this woman credit ... she's got a retort for everyone -- though we're not sure she's really the winner in this situation.