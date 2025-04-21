Plane Catches Fire in Florida, Passengers Flee in Emergency Evac, on Video

Play video content X / @dylangwall

Another airplane flight, another scare -- this time with fire and thick smoke pouring out of a plane engine ... thankfully, while still on the tarmac.

The whole thing was caught on camera by stunned onlookers -- Delta Flight 1213, set to take off from Orlando International Airport en route to Atlanta Monday morning, went up in flames, with video showing an engine fire blazing.

Passengers were spotted sliding down the inflatable slides to safety as fire rescue crews rushed in to douse the fire.

A Delta spokesperson tells TMZ the Airbus A330 was carrying 200 passengers, 10 flight attendants, and 2 pilots -- and no injuries were reported.

We’re told passengers were brought back to the terminal and offered food and drinks while Delta prepared additional aircraft to get everyone to their final destinations later today.

Delta says the flight crew followed all standard safety procedures after spotting flames coming from the tailpipe of one of the jet’s two engines -- and maintenance will examine the aircraft to see what went wrong.

An Orlando International Airport rep tells TMZ ... the fire, which started at about 11:06 AM local time, was contained and extinguished. Orlando Police and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel were on scene investigating.