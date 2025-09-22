Man Trying to Serve Taylor Swift in Baldoni Lawsuit Arrested at Travis Kelce’s Home

Man Tries To Serve Her, Gets Arrested At Trav's Home ...

Big commotion at Travis Kelce's home ... a process server got arrested while trying to serve Taylor Swift deposition papers from Justin Baldoni's legal team.

The wild incident went down earlier this month, when a man named Justin Lee Fisher got busted at the NFL star's estate in Leawood, Kansas ... according to Star.

Court docs obtained by Star show Fisher was "charged with jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood." He was reportedly arrested around 2 AM on Sept. 15. Sounds like he tried to go above and beyond, allegedly, to serve the pop star.

Taylor got dragged into the Blake Lively-Baldoni legal battle earlier this year when Baldoni dropped his $400 million countersuit and named her in his documents.

As we reported, Baldoni claimed he had a heated face-off with Blake at a NYC penthouse during production for "It Ends With Us," and felt blindsided by BL's husband, Ryan Reynolds, and BFF, Taylor, showing up during the meeting.

Baldoni shared text messages where Blake referred to Ryan and Taylor as her "dragons."

Sources later told us Taylor felt manipulated by Blake amid the drama and the two have since had a falling out.

Baldoni's side filed court documents claiming Taylor was set to give a deposition and was available to do so at the end of October ... but a few days before the process server was arrested, Taylor's layers sent a letter to the judge overseeing the case ... claiming Taylor had NOT agreed to give a deposition in the "It Ends With Us" lawsuit saga.