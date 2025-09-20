Taylor Swift Shares Details About 'The Life of a Showgirl' Album

Taylor Swift is revealing new details about her upcoming album ... and she says Swifties are in for pure luxury.

In an Instagram video Saturday, Taylor told fans "The Life of a Showgirl" will be jam-packed with goodies for folks who buy the CD and Vinyl.

The 14-time Grammy winner revealed the album will come with exclusive photocards and poems ... and she said she spent tons of time making sure Swifties were getting something extra luxe, like any good showgirl deserves.

She added the album comes with a ton of pics from her "extraordinary" album photo shoot with Martin Marcus -- way more than she originally planned, because the shoot turned out so well.

Overall, Taylor says 'TLOAS' might be her best work yet -- product wise -- and she's happy with how it all turned out. She raved ... "The vinyl packaging, the CD packaging, the photographs, the photo cards -- it's all just something I'm very proud of, and it took a lot of time to put together, a lot of concentration, a lot of organization, but hopefully it pays off."