Taylor Swift Reappears After Sneaking Into Travis Kelce's Chiefs Game

Taylor Swift may've kept a low profile at fiancé Travis Kelce's game Sunday, but she still had a good time ... as seen in a new post from the outing.

Kane Brown shared a snap from the weekend on Instagram Monday night, where he confirmed he and his wife, Katelyn, celebrated Patrick Mahomes' birthday alongside Brittany Mahomes, Swift, and Kelce.

Check it out ... the Kansas City Chiefs QB's birthday turned into a date night after their game Sunday, with the 3 couples happily posing before grabbing a bite together at Kelce’s restaurant, 1587 Prime.

Brown confirmed the group had a lot to celebrate, shouting out Mahomes' big birthday and Swelce's engagement last month ... sweetly referring to the couple as "TT" in the caption.

i think this is taylor sneaking in im confused pic.twitter.com/CubpqtOoj3 — angel ❤️‍🔥 (@dqylightrush) September 14, 2025 @dqylightrush

Swift certainly seemed more at ease inside the steakhouse than at Arrowhead Stadium. Remember, T Swift had people talking after she arrived at her man's game, presumably behind a bulletproof shield.

The security decision came on the heels of Charlie Kirk being fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. And with Swift's history of stalkers, we're not surprised to see her security beefed up in recent days.