Travis Kelce Opens Up On Taylor Swift Wedding Plans

Travis Kelce is sharing some details of his upcoming wedding with Taylor Swift ... and based on his latest comments, it sure seems the two lovebirds won't be dancing to a DJ after they tie the knot.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar opened up about his impending nuptials for the first time on the latest episode of "New Heights" ... and he revealed the reception's air will almost certainly be filled with singers and instruments -- not someone spinning the ones and twos.

"I think we're live music kind of people," he shared.

The wedding chatter all started thanks to Jimmy Fallon, who was helping Travis and Jason Kelce host this week's pod. Jimmy asked Travis straight up if planning for the big day is now his priority -- after his 1587 Prime steakhouse is finally set to open its doors in Kansas City later Wednesday.

"That's the next step," Travis admitted. "That's the next step in it all."

The tight end went on to joke about the planning -- while poking fun at his drop that ultimately cost the Chiefs a win on Sunday against the Eagles.

"Wedding planning will be easy compared to trying to figure out how to f***ing catch a God damn football," he said with a laugh.