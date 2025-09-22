N.Y. Giants Fake Out Taylor Swift Fans With Lawrence Taylor Cam

There was a famous Taylor in the stands at the Chiefs game Sunday night -- and for a brief moment, the New York Giants had everyone believing it was Travis Kelce's fiancée.

The epic fakeout went down early in Kansas City's matchup with the G-Men at MetLife Stadium ... when the home team played Taylor Swift's song, "Welcome to New York," while panning through the crowd.

Giants just did a Taylor Swift cam but faked everyone out and showed LT smoking a cigar 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/023BeUqf4J — Madyson (@Majorleaguemadd) September 22, 2025 @Majorleaguemadd

Most expected the payoff to be a shot of Swift in a luxury box ... but instead, the cam landed on a different Taylor -- Lawrence!!

L.T. was seen smoking a cigar -- before he flashed a big ol' smile. Giants fans seemed to eat it up -- though Swifties weren't exactly amused.

The moment actually caught the attention of the game's broadcasters, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, who both chuckled at the sight.

Swift appeared to miss the game -- but based on how she attended Kelce's last tilt, even if she was there, she for some reason doesn't seem to want to be seen.