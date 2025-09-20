Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Families Dine At Their New Steakhouse

Family Night Out At New Steakhouse

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are making their mommas proud ... thanks to their new venture together ... a fancy steakhouse.

Donna Kelce and Randi Mahomes went out for dinner this week at 1587 Prime in Kansas City ... and they shared a photo from their table.

The football moms are smiling and holding up postcards from the steakhouse ... showing women with jerseys from the football lives of Travis and Patrick.

The Kelce postcards pay homage to his time at Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati.

The Mahomes postcards have jerseys from his high school and college as well ... Whitehouse High School and Texas Tech University.

Randi says ... "Proud moms at @1587prime!! Starting our collection with these keepsakes now.. so blessed! ❤️."

The steakhouse opened earlier this month, and as we first told you ... Travis and Taylor Swift have their own signature cocktails on the menu.

Brittany Mahomes posted a photo with Patrick on her IG story Friday and tagged the restaurant, but it's not clear if she ate there with the Kansas City Chiefs QB.