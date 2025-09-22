Travis Kelce Butts Heads With Chiefs Coach Andy Reid During Giants Game

Travis Kelce has had a rough month on the gridiron … first slapped with a $14,491 fine by the NFL for making an obscene gesture -- and now clashing with KC Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid.

The latest incident went down Sunday night, when the Chiefs were battling the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium ... and tensions flared in the second quarter.

Here’s what happened … Kelce caught a pass for minus 2 yards, setting up 40-yard field goal attempt that kicker Harrison Butker missed. Moments later, Kelce headed to the sideline, where Reid was already waiting.

Check out the video … Reid looks furious, yelling at Travis before bumping the tight end with his shoulder. Travis fires something back, shakes his head and walks off, clearly unhappy.

Conversely ... at the 2024 Super Bowl, it was Travis who bumped Reid while screaming at him on the sideline after a Chiefs fumble against the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier this month, Travis got hit with a $14,491 fine for making an obscene gesture to his groin during the KC's match up with the Philadelphia Eagles ... a game they lost 20-17.