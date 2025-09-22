Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Convict Stalker

Taylor Swift Ex-Con Keeps Stalking Me ... Keep Him Away!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor-swift-getty-1
Getty

Taylor Swift just got some good news -- she's been granted a restraining order against a man she says routinely shows up at her Los Angeles home and claims she had his baby.

According to court documents submitted Monday and obtained by TMZ ... a 45-year-old man named Brian Jason Wagner has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the global superstar for the next 5 years.

Taylor Swift Performs During 'The Eras Tour'
Launch Gallery
Inside 'The Eras Tour' Launch Gallery
Getty

Wagner must stay clear of her L.A. home, vehicle, and place of work ... according to the documents. Furthermore, the judge barred him from contacting Swift during this time -- including in person, by letter or digitally.

He's also banned from owning firearms, ammunition and body armor during this time, and must surrender any he does have to police.

We broke the news on this guy in June -- the "Red" hitmaker was granted a temporary restraining order against him after she said he showed up at her L.A. residence on consecutive days in May ... and even worse, she said he was somehow able to change his address on his driver's license to her house.

Taylor Swift VMAs Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Taylor Swift At The VMAs Launch Gallery
Getty

She also claimed at the time he tried diverting mail from her house, and sent her lengthy digital communications using threatening language.

Wagner didn't show up to Tuesday's hearing ... and apparently lives in Colorado.

Hopefully, this order will keep him away from TayTay.

Related articles