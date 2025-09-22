Taylor Swift Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Convict Stalker

Taylor Swift just got some good news -- she's been granted a restraining order against a man she says routinely shows up at her Los Angeles home and claims she had his baby.

According to court documents submitted Monday and obtained by TMZ ... a 45-year-old man named Brian Jason Wagner has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the global superstar for the next 5 years.

Wagner must stay clear of her L.A. home, vehicle, and place of work ... according to the documents. Furthermore, the judge barred him from contacting Swift during this time -- including in person, by letter or digitally.

He's also banned from owning firearms, ammunition and body armor during this time, and must surrender any he does have to police.

We broke the news on this guy in June -- the "Red" hitmaker was granted a temporary restraining order against him after she said he showed up at her L.A. residence on consecutive days in May ... and even worse, she said he was somehow able to change his address on his driver's license to her house.

She also claimed at the time he tried diverting mail from her house, and sent her lengthy digital communications using threatening language.

Wagner didn't show up to Tuesday's hearing ... and apparently lives in Colorado.