Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Patrick Mahomes Gets 30th Birthday Shoutout From Celebs Minus Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes A-Listers Send Birthday Wishes ... But No Taylor Swift 😔

By TMZ Staff
Published
091725_patrick_mahomes_chiefs_kal
LOTS OF LOVE!!!
X/@chiefs

Looks like Patrick Mahomes will turn 30 years old without a public shoutout from his best bud's fiancée ... as Taylor Swift was notably absent from a Chiefs video that featured a host of celebs wishing him a happy birthday.

Kansas City's NFL franchise just dropped some special footage for Mahomes' big 3-0 ... splicing together a compilation of several A-listers who went out of their way to send well wishes to the quarterback.

Peyton Manning
X/@chiefs

David Beckham, Kane Brown, Bobby Witt Jr., Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee, Rob Riggle, Kevin Richardson and Eric Stonestreet were all showcased. Mahomes' coach, Andy Reid, a few of his former teammates -- Chad Henne, Alex Smith and Mitchell Schwartz -- and Brittany Mahomes and their kids were all in it too.

A goat from the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium even got involved!!

Notably absent, though? Travis Kelce and his pop star boo.

kane brown taylor swift travis kelce insta 1

Of course, the famous couple did just dine with the signal-caller for his cake day at 1587 Prime in Kansas City on Sunday night, so it ain't like they ignored Mahomes altogether.

Plus, there are still a few hours left on Wednesday to get a message out.

Swift and Kelce or not, it's been a pretty good 30 years for Pat ... and here's to hoping there are plenty more on the way!

Related articles