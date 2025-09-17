Patrick Mahomes Gets 30th Birthday Shoutout From Celebs Minus Taylor Swift

Play video content X/@chiefs

Looks like Patrick Mahomes will turn 30 years old without a public shoutout from his best bud's fiancée ... as Taylor Swift was notably absent from a Chiefs video that featured a host of celebs wishing him a happy birthday.

Kansas City's NFL franchise just dropped some special footage for Mahomes' big 3-0 ... splicing together a compilation of several A-listers who went out of their way to send well wishes to the quarterback.

A goat from the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium even got involved!!

Notably absent, though? Travis Kelce and his pop star boo.

Of course, the famous couple did just dine with the signal-caller for his cake day at 1587 Prime in Kansas City on Sunday night, so it ain't like they ignored Mahomes altogether.

Plus, there are still a few hours left on Wednesday to get a message out.