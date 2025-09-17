Patrick Mahomes Gets 30th Birthday Shoutout From Celebs Minus Taylor Swift
Looks like Patrick Mahomes will turn 30 years old without a public shoutout from his best bud's fiancée ... as Taylor Swift was notably absent from a Chiefs video that featured a host of celebs wishing him a happy birthday.
Kansas City's NFL franchise just dropped some special footage for Mahomes' big 3-0 ... splicing together a compilation of several A-listers who went out of their way to send well wishes to the quarterback.
David Beckham, Kane Brown, Bobby Witt Jr., Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee, Rob Riggle, Kevin Richardson and Eric Stonestreet were all showcased. Mahomes' coach, Andy Reid, a few of his former teammates -- Chad Henne, Alex Smith and Mitchell Schwartz -- and Brittany Mahomes and their kids were all in it too.
A goat from the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium even got involved!!
Notably absent, though? Travis Kelce and his pop star boo.
Of course, the famous couple did just dine with the signal-caller for his cake day at 1587 Prime in Kansas City on Sunday night, so it ain't like they ignored Mahomes altogether.
Plus, there are still a few hours left on Wednesday to get a message out.
Swift and Kelce or not, it's been a pretty good 30 years for Pat ... and here's to hoping there are plenty more on the way!