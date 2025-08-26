Patrick, Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Taylor Swift's Engagement To Travis Kelce

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement news has the whole world buzzing ... and that includes their best friends, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who couldn't be happier for the couple!!

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar reacted to the development on social media minutes ago ... sharing his tight end's proposal post and adding a few heart emojis.

Patrick's wife, on the other hand, used words to share her excitement ... saying, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

While Swift and Kelce disabled comments on the post, plenty of folks in the sports world smashed that "like" button to show support ... including LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce and plenty more.

We take it a couple of those names will make it on the guest list -- especially the Mahomeses since they've gotten really close amid the Swift/Kelce romance -- but as for when Tay will be walking down the aisle, we'll just have to wait and see.