Patrick, Brittany Mahomes FaceTimed With Taylor Swift After Recording 'New Heights'

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes had an inside scoop on Taylor Swift's "New Heights" appearance before anyone else ... 'cause it turns out the pop superstar FaceTimed his wife, Brittany, right after wrapping the episode!!

A reporter asked the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback about this week's Swift news during his press conference on Wednesday ... and considering how close he is with Travis Kelce, it's no surprise he got a heads up.

Play video content New Heights

"I knew before y'all did," Mahomes said on Wednesday, "just 'cause they called me after the podcast was done."

Mahomes, 29, went on to clarify it was actually Brittany who was on the call with Swift and he was moreso in the background ... but regardless, he's thrilled she announced her new album on his bestie's show.

"What better place to announce it than the 'New Heights' podcast, where I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is," he said.

Although Mahomes was aware of the podcast before the world, he admitted he's unsure what exactly goes down on the episode. Luckily for him, he has the night off to watch it along with the rest of the normies.

The Mahomeses and Swift became good friends after she began dating the Chiefs' tight end back in 2023.

They've spent time together not just at games ... but off the field as well, including several get-togethers and other events.