Patrick Mahomes Sr. Gets Court Permission To Watch Son's Preseason Game

Patrick Mahomes Sr. just got a judge's permission to watch his Chiefs superstar son play in Kansas City's first preseason game next month.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ Sports, Patrick Mahomes' father requested on July 17 to be able to attend the Aug. 9 K.C. vs. Arizona road tilt at State Farm Stadium. On July 22, a Smith County, Texas judge gave him the green light.

Mahomes Sr. said he'll be gone for the trip from Aug. 8 through Aug. 10 -- and will be staying at a Glendale-area hotel throughout. He vowed to follow the conditions of his probation while away ... as well as submit to a urinalysis test after returning to Texas on Aug. 11.

As you know, Mahomes Sr. must get permission to leave the Lone Star State as part of the stipulations of the plea deal he cut with prosecutors in his recent DWI case.

Mahomes Sr. has previously asked for -- and been given -- approval to hit an autograph show in Minnesota as well as his son's charity golf event in Las Vegas.