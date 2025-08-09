Patrick Mahomes Admits Father's DWI Arrest Before 2024 Super Bowl 'Hurt' Him

Patrick Mahomes is opening up about his father's 2024 DWI arrest -- which happened days before the Super Bowl -- like never before.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback admits his dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr., "hurt" him when he was caught up in the law again during an interview for the upcoming ESPN docuseries "The Kingdom," the New York Post reports.

But -- he says things are on the up with Pat Sr., noting ... "I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things."

Mahomes' dad, a former pitcher for the New York Mets, also candidly spoke about his DWI in the documentary, the Post says. He claims the incident is the "most embarrassing" thing to happen to him, and that he's been sober from alcohol since.

You might remember ... Mahomes Sr. was arrested just 8 days before Super Bowl LVIII. Mahomes kept his lips tight about the arrest and went on to win against the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Pat Sr. pleaded guilty to the DWI charge in August 2024 and served a 10-day sentence at the Smith County Jail in Texas in October of that year.

Mahome's wife, Brittany Mahomes, also weighed in on the difficult time in the doc. She theorizes ... "I think it finally hit him that, you know, 'I have my kids watching me, I have my grandkids now that are watching me.'"

Regardless of the motive, it seems Pat Sr. is sticking to his resolution of cleaning up his act.

And as you know, he's not the only one in the family to stir headlines. The NFL star's little brother Jackson Mahomes was arrested in May 2023 and charged with aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor battery in connection with an alleged incident at a restaurant in February of that year.